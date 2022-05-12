British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.89

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.89 and last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 84302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

BTLCY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on British Land from GBX 650 ($8.01) to GBX 710 ($8.75) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of British Land to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $452.58.

Get British Land alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.