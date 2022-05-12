Broad Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRAC) Shares Down 86.1%

Shares of Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC – Get Rating) traded down 86.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.38. 173,373 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 72,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 503,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 3.83% of Broad Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the general aviation and aerospace industry, and the unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility industries in the United States and internationally.

