Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $9,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $134.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.63 and a twelve month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

