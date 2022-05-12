Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) to post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Apollo Investment reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apollo Investment.

Several brokerages have commented on AINV. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

NASDAQ AINV traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 429,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,208. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $759.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14.

Apollo Investment declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AINV. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

