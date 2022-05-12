Brokerages Anticipate BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 12th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUGet Rating) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.18). BELLUS Health posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BELLUS Health will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BELLUS Health.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLUGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 445,149.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.68%.

BLU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 35,900.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 66.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BELLUS Health stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 50,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,850. The firm has a market cap of $803.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.19. BELLUS Health has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91.

About BELLUS Health (Get Rating)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.