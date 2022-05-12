Brokerages Anticipate BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.18). BELLUS Health posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BELLUS Health will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BELLUS Health.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 445,149.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.68%.

BLU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 35,900.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 66.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BELLUS Health stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 50,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,850. The firm has a market cap of $803.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.19. BELLUS Health has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

