Brokerages Anticipate Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) to report sales of $77.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.60 million. Cardlytics reported sales of $58.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year sales of $351.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $351.10 million to $351.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $455.41 million, with estimates ranging from $452.10 million to $458.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS.

CDLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 9,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $320,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,513 shares in the company, valued at $670,856.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $350,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,800. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cardlytics by 232.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDLX stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $28.97. The company had a trading volume of 708,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $27.94 and a 12-month high of $134.91. The stock has a market cap of $988.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.44.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

