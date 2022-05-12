Brokerages Anticipate Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.64 Million

Brokerages expect that Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) will post $79.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Charah Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.80 million and the lowest is $76.49 million. Charah Solutions posted sales of $63.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charah Solutions will report full-year sales of $345.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $344.60 million to $345.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $389.70 million, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $390.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Charah Solutions.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 56.75% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $93.43 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Charah Solutions from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday.

CHRA stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Charah Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRA. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Charah Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,416,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Charah Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,332,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 59,696 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,117 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Charah Solutions by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 40,043 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Charah Solutions by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the period.

Charah Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charah Solutions (CHRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.