Brokerages Anticipate DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) will post $4.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.41 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $4.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $17.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.80 billion to $17.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.14 billion to $17.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DISH shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,645. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in DISH Network by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in DISH Network by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

