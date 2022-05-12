Brokerages Anticipate HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $532.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) will announce $532.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $524.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $540.21 million. HEICO posted sales of $466.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HEICO.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.52 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

NYSE:HEI traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.06. The stock had a trading volume of 312,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.13. HEICO has a twelve month low of $122.94 and a twelve month high of $159.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.40.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 24,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $3,018,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.98 per share, with a total value of $149,976.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,709. Corporate insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO (Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEICO (HEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.