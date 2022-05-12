Brokerages Anticipate Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to Post $2.00 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year earnings of $8.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAA. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.09.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MAA traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,883. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $154.07 and a one year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.41 and a 200 day moving average of $208.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.30%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

