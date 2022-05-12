Brokerages Anticipate NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Billion

Equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) will post $3.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetEase’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.58 billion. NetEase reported sales of $3.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetEase will report full year sales of $14.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 billion to $14.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.24 billion to $16.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NetEase.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.11.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.84. 2,249,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,833. NetEase has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $120.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NetEase by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 22.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 6.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

