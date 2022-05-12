Brokerages Anticipate Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $237.76 Million

Equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) will announce $237.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $239.80 million. Shake Shack reported sales of $187.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year sales of $949.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $919.60 million to $993.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHAK. StockNews.com began coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.71.

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,504,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.37. Shake Shack has a one year low of $43.26 and a one year high of $111.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.52 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,328,000 after acquiring an additional 66,899 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 814,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after acquiring an additional 228,975 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.4% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 728,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,489,000 after acquiring an additional 37,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 25.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,733,000 after acquiring an additional 101,726 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

