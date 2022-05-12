Brokerages Expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to Announce $5.68 EPS

Brokerages expect that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) will report $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.90. AutoNation posted earnings of $4.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year earnings of $21.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.80 to $24.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $19.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.50 to $21.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.53. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.86.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $2,443,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,463.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 8,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $989,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,999 shares of company stock worth $48,119,823 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after buying an additional 31,027 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.33. 12,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,707. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $88.32 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

