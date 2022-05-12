Brokerages Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Barnes Group posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.54 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth about $23,555,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 1,497.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after acquiring an additional 336,592 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,105,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,690,000 after acquiring an additional 265,060 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,936,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 113.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 473,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 251,344 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of B stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.79. 351,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,536. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.00. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

