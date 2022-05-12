Brokerages Expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) to report $1.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Commercial Metals reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $8.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $6.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

CMC traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,887. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.64%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $178,188.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,192,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $2,188,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,250.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,963,000 after purchasing an additional 444,126 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 40.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 139,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 40,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2,770.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 287,693 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

