Brokerages Expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) to report sales of $212.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $214.70 million and the lowest is $207.90 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $199.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Compass Minerals International.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. CL King decreased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,781,000 after acquiring an additional 208,238 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.36. The stock had a trading volume of 12,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,202. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -136.93 and a beta of 1.43. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -193.54%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.