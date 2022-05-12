Brokerages Expect Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $302.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enviva’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $280.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $316.04 million. Enviva posted sales of $285.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enviva will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enviva.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enviva in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enviva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

EVA traded down $3.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.24. The company had a trading volume of 479,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Enviva has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $91.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.78. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.37 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio is -471.23%.

In other Enviva news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $36,214.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,303.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 88.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 14.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

