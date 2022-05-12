Brokerages Expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to Announce $1.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) will report $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.32. Philip Morris International reported earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Philip Morris International.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

PM stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.59. 117,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,455,987. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.51%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,401,000 after buying an additional 2,179,980 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,093,000 after purchasing an additional 793,619 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.