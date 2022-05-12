Brokerages Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.31 Million

Posted by on May 12th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRSGet Rating) to report sales of $11.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.70 million and the lowest is $4.91 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $15.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $45.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.63 million to $70.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $47.01 million, with estimates ranging from $9.33 million to $84.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.17. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.46% and a negative net margin of 147.01%. The company had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PIRS stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.79. 1,617,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,792. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $9,313,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 904.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,203,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 61,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $7,764,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 358.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,475,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 1,153,537 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

