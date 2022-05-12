Brokerages Expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.89 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) will report $10.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.79 billion and the highest is $11.02 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $8.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $44.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.99 billion to $45.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $48.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.95 billion to $50.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $682,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,961 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,477,443. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.31. The company has a market capitalization of $148.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

