Brokerages Expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) to post sales of $6.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.36 billion and the lowest is $6.22 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $5.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $26.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.83 billion to $26.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $29.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.07 billion to $30.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,591,702 shares of company stock valued at $228,488,030. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $38.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,031,163. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.91. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $46.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

