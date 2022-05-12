Brokerages Expect Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sovos Brands.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

SOVO traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $13.44. 5,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,816. Sovos Brands has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,093,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $852,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $1,116,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $8,111,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

