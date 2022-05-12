Brokerages Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Announce $1.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.45. Verisk Analytics posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $6.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.80.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.88. 32,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,003. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.18 and its 200 day moving average is $207.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.47. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $167.37 and a 12 month high of $231.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,064,496. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,684,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,672,505,000 after acquiring an additional 142,747 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,394,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,186,000 after acquiring an additional 92,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,619,000 after acquiring an additional 60,460 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 316.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,419,000 after acquiring an additional 344,057 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

