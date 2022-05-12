Brokerages Set AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) PT at $17.75

Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AxoGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after acquiring an additional 35,181 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 24,198 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $8.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). AxoGen had a negative net margin of 24.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

