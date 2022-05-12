Brokerages Set CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Target Price at $9.00

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

CURI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $1.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.90. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.74 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 52.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that CuriosityStream will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

