Brokerages Set Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) PT at €16.23

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €16.23 ($17.08).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($20.53) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €14.00 ($14.74) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.30 ($20.32) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Engie alerts:

Shares of EPA ENGI opened at €11.29 ($11.88) on Monday. Engie has a 1-year low of €12.16 ($12.80) and a 1-year high of €15.16 ($15.96). The company has a 50-day moving average of €11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.69.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.