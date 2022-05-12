Brokerages Set Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Target Price at €16.23

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €16.23 ($17.08).

ENGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($20.53) price target on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.30 ($20.32) price target on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €14.00 ($14.74) price target on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Engie alerts:

Shares of EPA ENGI opened at €11.29 ($11.88) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.69. Engie has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($12.80) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($15.96).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.