Brokerages Set InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) PT at $10.03

Shares of InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.03.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded InPost from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INPOY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,375. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47. InPost has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

