Brokerages Set Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target at $28.07

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $20,086,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $10,376,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $9,117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 451,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICPT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,165. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.31. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

