Brokerages Set Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Target Price at $113.00

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $81.19 on Monday. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $72.86 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.87 and a 200-day moving average of $100.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.92. Masonite International had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 1,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Masonite International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Masonite International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Masonite International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

