Brokerages Set PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Target Price at $110.29

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get PVH alerts:

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PVH by 73.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH by 2,076.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $2.20 on Monday, hitting $66.68. The company had a trading volume of 14,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,279. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.13%.

PVH Company Profile (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.