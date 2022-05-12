Brokerages Set Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT at $385.78

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $385.78.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $262.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,763. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $227.80 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.31.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.