Brokerages Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) PT at GBX 4,865.50

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,865.50 ($59.99).

BKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,120 ($50.80) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,429 ($66.93) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,550 ($56.10) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($57.95) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($68.30) to GBX 5,300 ($65.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

LON BKG traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching GBX 3,921 ($48.34). The company had a trading volume of 229,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,798. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,949.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,221.75. The stock has a market cap of £4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,490 ($43.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,232 ($64.50).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

