Brokerages Set Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Target Price at $78.00

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

In related news, Director Gary J. Haseley purchased 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $386,634.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Transcat by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Transcat by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

TRNS stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Transcat has a twelve month low of $46.17 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.41 million, a P/E ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

