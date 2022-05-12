Brokers Issue Forecasts for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ALX Oncology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.69) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.31). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.11.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALXO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

ALXO stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $349.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

