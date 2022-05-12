Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Buys 217,388 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 121.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 396,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,388 shares during the period. Sotera Health makes up 0.6% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $9,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 852.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 430,628 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE:SHC traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.02. 417,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.93. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.40 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Profile (Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.