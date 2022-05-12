Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Increases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 5.4% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned 0.12% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $82,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $613.05. The stock had a trading volume of 704,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,806. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $492.13 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $677.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $644.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $1.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 43.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.63.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total transaction of $2,049,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,809,279.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total transaction of $239,781.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,207,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,559 shares of company stock valued at $30,297,368. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

