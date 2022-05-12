Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Sells 11,252 Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lowered its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,252 shares during the quarter. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.1% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned 4.01% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 132,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Gary L. Crocker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 115,338 shares in the company, valued at $692,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,561 shares of company stock valued at $124,742. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.89. 14,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,801. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 1.68.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

