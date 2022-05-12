Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Sells 3,795 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. State Street makes up approximately 1.6% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned 0.07% of State Street worth $24,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in State Street by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in State Street by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STT traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,497,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,649. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

