Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Insider Brookfield Asset Management In Sells 377,803 Shares

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 377,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $9,524,413.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,014,977 shares in the company, valued at $403,737,570.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brookfield Asset Management In also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $18,650,533.44.

On Friday, May 6th, Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $19,327,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25.

NYSE:BAM opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.23. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.74 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,309,000 after purchasing an additional 191,545 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,574,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,100,000 after buying an additional 24,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,625,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,488 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 381.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,304,000 after acquiring an additional 241,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 192,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

