Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $46.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $44.74 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.23.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,976,384 shares of company stock worth $105,795,602.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.