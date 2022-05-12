Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,039. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.23. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $44.74 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

BAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $18,650,533.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,127,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,729,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,976,384 shares of company stock worth $105,795,602 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.