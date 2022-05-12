Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics LLC. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on IL-2 cytokine-based therapies in treating patients with cancer. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics LLC., formerly known as NTN Buzztime, is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTX opened at $0.75 on Monday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $32.64.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 33,413.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company also develops therapies using gene-editing and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease.

