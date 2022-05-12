BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BRT. B. Riley upgraded BRT Apartments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on BRT Apartments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE BRT opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $369.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 90.82% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.86%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 220,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 22,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the period. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

