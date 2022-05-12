Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.92 EPS

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE BLDR opened at $62.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.49. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

