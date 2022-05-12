Bunicorn Price Reaches $0.0063 on Exchanges (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $176,516.03 and $99,847.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bunicorn has traded down 41.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bunicorn alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.91 or 0.00592380 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,663.47 or 1.99902118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00029131 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007874 BTC.

Bunicorn Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bunicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.