Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $610.00

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 610 ($7.52) and last traded at GBX 612.50 ($7.55), with a volume of 293680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 633.50 ($7.81).

The firm has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 693.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 728.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -0.70%.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

