Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $169.74

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $169.74 and last traded at $174.21, with a volume of 1935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.46.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

