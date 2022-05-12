CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Update

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the April 15th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,018,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAIXY. Oddo Bhf cut shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €3.40 ($3.58) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.58) to €4.20 ($4.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $0.97 on Thursday. CaixaBank has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a $0.0379 dividend. This is a boost from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

