CaixaPay Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CXP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.38 or 0.00559042 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,442.26 or 2.01201915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00030300 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,056.44 or 0.07079798 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

